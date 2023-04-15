Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Houses
Houses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 178,498
San Remo, the apartment is in excellent condition. Located in the center of the city, close …
Villa 4 room villa
Montecatini-Terme, Italy
5 Number of rooms
760 m²
€ 3,300,000
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,900,000
LH-3v18. Вилла с видом на море в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ нескольких шагах от пляжей Борд…
9 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 Number of rooms
206 m²
Price on request
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 111,421
Sicilian Villa perched on a hill with 360 degree unspoiled views and a twenty minute drive t…
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
310 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse in 2004 with reinforced concrete structure and brick exterior is set in …
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 140,000
LH-2T05. Квартира с ремонтом в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в 50 метрах от центральной, пе…
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
900 m²
€ 2,498,521
Italy, Lazio, the Rome Villa district in an elite residential area. The villa is 900 m2, 10 …
House
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
48 m²
€ 35,929
AREA:Town Centre – ADDRESS: : Corner Via Amormino e Salita Fontanella – Cia…
Penthouse 10 rooms
Porlezza, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
136 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse + Two-room apartment in the town center of Porlezza with exposure on four sides, a…
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
€ 320,000
IT-BG-MAV07V. Квартиры в новом жилом комплексе. РимВ жилом 9 этажном новом комплексе,в непос…
