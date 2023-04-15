Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Germanello, Italy
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 2,950,000
VB-10070. Вилла на первой линии в ЛальоРоскошная вилла на первой линии озера площадью 270 кв…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N816 (R) Property name: Casa Cardi Location: In village Town/City: …
Villa 5 room villa
Albisano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 883,406
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 27,014
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
231 m²
€ 910,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 completely independent…
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
54 m²
€ 108,181
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 1,963,124
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
90 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartment to be customized (raw 130,000 €) Second floor with lift living room ki…
4 room apartment
Brunate, Italy
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 1,200,000
PL-PR_A24. Озеро Комо. Апартаменты с видом на озеро В жилом комлексе «Ла Кал», распол…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 1,600,000
ABI-1155A. Престижные апартаменты с видом на озеро Гарда – Дезенцано дель ГардаВ центральной…
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map