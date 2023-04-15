Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Germanello, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Germanello, Italy
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 2,950,000
VB-10070. Вилла на первой линии в ЛальоРоскошная вилла на первой линии озера площадью 270 кв…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N816 (R) Property name: Casa Cardi Location: In village Town/City: …
Villa 5 room villain Albisano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Albisano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 883,406
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
1 room apartmentin Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 27,014
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 231 m²
€ 910,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 completely independent…
1 room apartmentin Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
54 m²
€ 108,181
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …
Villa Villain Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 1,963,124
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartment to be customized (raw 130,000 €) Second floor with lift living room ki…
4 room apartmentin Brunate, Italy
4 room apartment
Brunate, Italy
5 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,200,000
PL-PR_A24. Озеро Комо. Апартаменты с видом на озеро  В жилом комлексе «Ла Кал», распол…
3 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 1,600,000
ABI-1155A. Престижные апартаменты с видом на озеро Гарда – Дезенцано дель ГардаВ центральной…
3 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go