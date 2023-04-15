Italy
Italy
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Duplexes
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5 Number of rooms
785 m²
€ 8,500,000
PL-070920. Эксклюзивный пентхаус в районе "Порта Венеция" в МиланеВ самом центре Милана, в и…
2 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 349,000
VB-10042. Апартаменты в ТремедзинеКвартира находится на втором этаже в резиденции из 8 кварт…
2 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
150 m²
€ 2,704,520
Modern apartments are located in Rome, Lazio The apartment is located in a building of the …
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
ABI-1137A. Великолепный аттик с просторными террасами и превосходным панорамным видом на озе…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
€ 440,000
Just minutes away from the centre of Desenzano, reachable in a 10 minutes walk, we offer thi…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Cottage adjoining other property to be finished internally restructuring Started in 1991 (fl…
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 200,000
LH-2T24. Трехкомнатная квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ районе Фоче изв…
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 16,061,923
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
Villa 5 room villa
Staletti, Italy
7 bath
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
Villa 2 room villa
Camporosso, Italy
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 455,000
LH-5V06. Вилла в Вентимилья. Сан РемоВилла с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Вен…
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
108 m²
€ 288,482
The beautiful apartment in a small tourist complex is located in Manerba del Garda, Lombardy…
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
466 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Maclino, in the heart of Montemaderno, in a privileged position we find this magnificent …
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
cheap
luxury
