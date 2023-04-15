Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 26,924
The house is integrated into a charming green area with olive and oranges gardens in Alessan…
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 120 m²
Price on request
First floor apartment in a small condominium with living room, kitchen, kitchenette, two bed…
Housein Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 250 m²
€ 88,245
CASA GIANNONE VIA DON LUIGI STURZO   Construction in reinforced concrete located …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 599,000
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
Villa 4 room villain Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,100,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Italy, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Italy, Italy
350 m²
€ 713,863
Beautiful house near Belluno, Veneto. 100 meters from Dolomita Belounese National Park, 10 m…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
5 room housein Livorno, Italy
5 room house
Livorno, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,204,644
The traditional Tuscan house is located near Livorno, Tuscany. The villa was completely reno…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 980,000
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
Villa 2 room villain Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 160 m²
€ 267,410
Italy, Cianciana.Sicily, 4 rooms, 160 m2, CDA Petraro, Villa, built in: 2021 On a hillsid…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go