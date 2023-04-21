Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Duplexes

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 260 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse of 260 sqm from the 1980s in excellent condition on three levels with living area …
3 room apartment in Oltrefiume, Italy
3 room apartment
Oltrefiume, Italy
4 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 890,000
FP-T463. Престижный пентхаус с террасой и бассейном на продажу в БавеноПрестижный пентхаус н…
3 room apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 495,000
This modern accommodation is located inside the Corte Benaco Residence in Toscolano Maderno,…
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
30 000 m²
Price on request
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
8 room house in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
8 room house
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
400 m²
€ 3,342,401
The luxury house is located near Florence, in the Chianti region, Tuscany Stunning views of…
Apartment in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
111 m²
€ 258,000
Villa 3 room villa in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,350,000
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
€ 1,750,000
The breathtaking lake view, the exclusivity of the concept, the immense tropical pool and a …
2 room apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 980,000
FP-T238. Престижные Апартаменты на продажу в БавеноВ престижной исторической вилле разделён…
House in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
House
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
€ 320,000
A new residence located on the picturesque hills between Verona (35 km) and Lake Garda (3.5 …
5 room house in Sarzana, Italy
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,174,357
The beautiful house is located in Sarzana, Liguria. The centre is only 3 km away. The 240 sq…
2 room apartment in Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
Price on request
Ground floor apartment of 40 square meters living room kitchen bathroom Direct access to the…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir