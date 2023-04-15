Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 191,851
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
3 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
3 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m²
€ 520,000
In the heart of Gardone Riviera, in one of the most beautiful places in Italy, in a Villa co…
Villa 6 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Share with friends
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 193,000
GH-LV03662. Двухкомнатная квартира с видом на озероСало. В резиденции на несколько квартир, …
Housein Lombardy, Italy
House
Lombardy, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,141,590
The beautiful house with delightful views is located a short drive from Lake Como in Brunate…
Villa 5 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-014Z. Красивая и просторная вилла с великолепным видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая и просторн…
2 room apartmentin Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 320,000
LH-1T45. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ тихом и спокойном районе г…
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
Villa 3 room villain Oliveto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 590,000
AS-VA-339. Вилла на Лигурийском Побережье - 3 спальниЭта собственность находится всего в 4 к…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go