Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 191,851
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
3 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
179 m²
€ 520,000
In the heart of Gardone Riviera, in one of the most beautiful places in Italy, in a Villa co…
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath
300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Share with friends
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 193,000
GH-LV03662. Двухкомнатная квартира с видом на озероСало. В резиденции на несколько квартир, …
House
Lombardy, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,141,590
The beautiful house with delightful views is located a short drive from Lake Como in Brunate…
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-014Z. Красивая и просторная вилла с великолепным видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая и просторн…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 320,000
LH-1T45. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ тихом и спокойном районе г…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
Villa 3 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 590,000
AS-VA-339. Вилла на Лигурийском Побережье - 3 спальниЭта собственность находится всего в 4 к…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map