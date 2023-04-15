Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Chalets for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
74 m²
€ 135,226
The magnificent apartments are located in a beautiful complex consisting of apartments and v…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
3 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 350,000
LH-2Q78. Квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-Ремо, недорогоВсего в 150 метрах от пляжей, …
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
2 room apartmentin Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
65 m²
€ 148,749
Briatico, apartment in the modern complex. The beach is only 300 metres away, shops, bars an…
Villa 2 room villain Mortola Inferiore, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Mortola Inferiore, Italy
3 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
KK-5V07. Вилла на продажу в Латте-ВентимильяВилла 350квм между Гримальди (граница с Францией…
Villa 5 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
Villa 2 room villain Bonassola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bonassola, Italy
3 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-280817-1. Вилла 250квм с бассейном и садом в 2000квмВ продаже вилла 250квм с бассейном и …
3 room housein Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath 224 m²
€ 67,613
Panoramic house of 4 elevations above ground of about 56 sq m per floor for a total of about…
Villa 4 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 795,000
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Beautiful rural home in good condition (to renovate the floors and roof) on two floors plus …
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Price on request
Farmhouses to be recovered in a panoramic position above the sea Main farmhouse with a surfa…

