Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
74 m²
€ 135,226
The magnificent apartments are located in a beautiful complex consisting of apartments and v…
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 350,000
LH-2Q78. Квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-Ремо, недорогоВсего в 150 метрах от пляжей, …
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms
552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
65 m²
€ 148,749
Briatico, apartment in the modern complex. The beach is only 300 metres away, shops, bars an…
Villa 2 room villa
Mortola Inferiore, Italy
3 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 3,000,000
KK-5V07. Вилла на продажу в Латте-ВентимильяВилла 350квм между Гримальди (граница с Францией…
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 2,000,000
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
Villa 2 room villa
Bonassola, Italy
3 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-280817-1. Вилла 250квм с бассейном и садом в 2000квмВ продаже вилла 250квм с бассейном и …
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
224 m²
€ 67,613
Panoramic house of 4 elevations above ground of about 56 sq m per floor for a total of about…
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
€ 795,000
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Beautiful rural home in good condition (to renovate the floors and roof) on two floors plus …
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Price on request
Farmhouses to be recovered in a panoramic position above the sea Main farmhouse with a surfa…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map