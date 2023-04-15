Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 1,600,000
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Beautiful rural home in good condition (to renovate the floors and roof) on two floors plus …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 353 m²
€ 1,980,000
In the most attractive area of Torri del Benaco, 300 meters from the centre, we offer a deta…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
17 Number of rooms 560 m²
Price on request
Stone building site in the village Comprising more adjacent buildings is on three levels com…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 220 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N015 Property name: Casa Scarto Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Townhouse 8 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
Detached single to be reviewed internally by the court of 300 square meters with ground floo…
Villa 6 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Livorno, Italy
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,292,483
This villa is located in the heart of the picturesque promenade of Marciana Marina, right be…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 300,000
Surrounded by a century-old park of 10,000 sqm, we offer a spacious and bright three-room fl…
1 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 150,000
LH-2B30. Квартира рядом с море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить недорогую недвижимость - кв…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lomazzo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lomazzo, Italy
4 bath 580 m²
€ 2,150,000
The villa in Lombardy is located in the centre of Lomazzo, 16 km from the city of Como. The…
Villa 9 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
5 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
5 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 900,000
KK-280817-2. Эксклюзивная квартира в исторической резиденцииСанремо, эксклюзивная квартира в…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go