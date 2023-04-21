Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Chalets

Lakefront Chalets for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Perugia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,250,000
LD-0429. Элитная вилла в отличном панорамном местеЭлитная вилла , недавно полностью восстано…
2 room apartment in Roma Capitale, Italy
2 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
150 m²
€ 2,737,928
Modern apartments are located in Rome, Lazio The apartment is located in a building of the …
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 160,000
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
Villa 3 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 300,000
LH-2V40. Вилла в продаже в Сан-PемоДом с видом на море в продаже в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, Итали…
3 room house in Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
150 m²
€ 225,838
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
Villa 3 room villa in Lavena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lavena, Italy
2 bath 246 m²
€ 690,000
Share with friends
2 room apartment in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
Villa Villa in Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa Villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,168,044
Elegant villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The house is surrounded by a garden wit…
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 320,000
VB-34223. Новый комплекс в ЛенноПрекрасная резиденция находится на равнине города Ленно, в ш…
2 room apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 870,000
GA-V000369. Превосходная квартира в эксклюзивном курорте в Паденге-суль-ГардаКонтекст абсо…
2 room apartment in Bracciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Bracciano, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 199,426
In an excellent location on Lake Bracciano, 40 km from Rome, in an elegant newly built lakes…
Villa 4 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
5 Number of rooms 178 m²
€ 390,000
VB-290118-10. Небольшая вилла на озере Маджоре в БельжиратеНебольшая вилла на озере Маджоре …

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir