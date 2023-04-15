Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 288,482
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS…
4 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 595,000
Vilettas are located in a residence of 6 units under construction. Solar picturesque locatio…
Villa 5 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,500,000
VB-070415-17. Современная вилла нового строительвтва в стиле хай текСовременная вилла нового…
2 room apartmentin Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 430,000
FP-T342. Элегантные апартаменты с видом на озероЭлегантные апартаменты с видом на озеро, рас…
Villa 3 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
4 Number of rooms 315 m²
€ 950,000
GH-LV01652. Современная вилла с видом на озероВилла в стиле "модерн" в удивительно красивом …
2 room apartmentin Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 420,000
VB-11097. Апартаменты в вилле на две семьиНовая квартира в тихом и панорамном месте на озере…
Housein Greve in Chianti, Italy
House
Greve in Chianti, Italy
10 m²
€ 1,963,124
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
4 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 450,000
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 640,000
Located on the third and last floor of a beautiful and elegant building in the centre of Fas…
9 room housein Morichella, Italy
9 room house
Morichella, Italy
16 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Large renovated stone farmhouse to 50% (in practice two adjacent houses, one completely reno…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 140,000
LH-2T05. Квартира с ремонтом в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в 50 метрах от центральной, пе…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go