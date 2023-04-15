Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Castles
Pool Castles for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Castle
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
farmhouse to renovate on two floors of 300 square meters good structure in ancient brick a…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Large farmhouse on three floors divided into two units stone structure with reinforced concr…
4 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 820,000
Elegance and sophistication in a modern style just a few meters from the lake define these e…
2 room apartment
Como, Italy
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 890,000
VB-11031. Пентхаус Хилтон в КомоПентхаус Хилтон с панорамной террасой на крыше. 120 кв.м. вн…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 270,000
PO-101121W. Прекрасный трехкомнатный просторный пентхаус с видом на озеро ГардаПрекрасный тр…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse in good condition and a farmhouse to be restored. Land of about 5.0 hectares large…
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 883,406
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
3 room house
Santa Maria del Piano, Italy
2 bath
170 m²
€ 205,000
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …
House
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 44,123
Land in Contrada Castellaccio with olive grove covering an area of approx 8680 sqm (5.5 tumo…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 475,000
A villa with a unique panorama is part of a complex of two knowledge. Living area 146 sq.m.…
House
Catania, Italy
3 m²
€ 124,926
The nice house is close to the major city of Catania, Sicily. Catania is located between the…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map