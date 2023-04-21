Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Castles
Lakefront Castles for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Castle
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 475,000
Located in one of Sirmione's most exclusive areas, this recently renovated attic apartment i…
Villa 4 room villa
Carrara, Italy
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,500,000
MG-030715. Вилла в Карраре (Италия, Тоскана)Вилла в Карраре в Beverly Hills, резеденциальная…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 1
€ 89,573
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN…
Villa 9 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 980,000
Near the centre of Desenzano, we offer a large detached villa that has been recently renovat…
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 465,000
Bardolino, in the characteristic hamlet of Cisano, just a step away from the beach and the t…
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 550,000
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
Apartment
Curinga, Italy
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 118,463
Pizzo Beach Club - Apartment 92F For sale spacious apartment in LCD Pizzo Beach Club with tw…
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
Villa 4 room villa
Grosseto, Italy
265 m²
€ 1,806,703
The beautiful villa is located in Saturn, Tuscany. The city is famous for its unique beauty …
3 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
€ 2,100,000
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Complex multi-level on the outskirts of the village (former nursery school) structure in goo…
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 1,400 square meters with a wide sea view (additional agricultural land in o…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map