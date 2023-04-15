Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 110 m²
Price on request
Apartment in small condominium (two units only) of 110 square meters with large balconies Li…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored with a courtyard of about 1,400 square meters. Two-storey brick str…
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
450 m²
€ 5,353,974
Nice villa is a few miles from Siena, Tuscany The area of the three-storey house is 450 sq.…
4 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 2,650,000
AG-260716. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей пл…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lugana, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
23 Number of rooms 4 bath 950 m²
€ 4,400,000
In an outstanding location, surrounded by greenery and quietness, among the most famous and …
Villa 3 room villain Treviso, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Treviso, Italy
4 bath 1 050 m²
€ 1,160,512
Historical villa (1864) near Piave river, Covolo di Pederobba, Veneto, Italy. For those who …
Villa 4 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,550,000
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
2 bath 89 m²
€ 144,241
Апартаменты состоят из трех спален, двух ванных комнат, гостиной с террасой, полностью обору…
Townhouse 16 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 400 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse in the 80s on two levels plus attic structure of stone and brick slabs o…
Villa 5 room villain Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Perugia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 100 m²
€ 3,700,000
LD-0591. Элитная вилла окруженная великолепной природой УмбрииЭлитная вилла окруженная вел…
Housein Ostuni, Italy
House
Ostuni, Italy
4 m²
€ 669,247
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
Villa 6 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 2,543,138
 

