Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Lapedona, Italy
9 Number of rooms
220 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse to renovate on two floors structure in ancient brick or in part with new…
Villa 6 room villa
Italy, Italy
810 m²
€ 892,329
The villa is under construction in Tortoreto, Abruzzo. Tortoreto is a small town located on …
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Semi-detached house, habitable, on two floors with accessory Land of about 6.0 hectares of w…
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,338,494
The nice villa is located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio. It is the capital of Italy, in addi…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 49,025
CASA PANORAMICA LARGO SAN GAETANO Largo San Gaetano Details Offered for sale is this…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
800 m²
€ 3,900,000
FP-T984. Продано! Вилла класса люкс с пристанью и частным пляжем у озера в СтрезаИсторическа…
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 63,891
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 174,187
House
Terni, Italy
1 000 m²
Price on request
Lot of 1,000 square meters building (possibility of splitting into two units) opposite the a…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 475,000
A villa with a unique panorama is part of a complex of two knowledge. Living area 146 sq.m.…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
175 m²
€ 1,850,000
In the renowned and luxurious Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid penthouse. The proper…
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,980,000
In San Felice del Benaco, in the beautiful hamlet of Portese, we propose this wonderful sing…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
