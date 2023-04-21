Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Apartments for sale

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,174,357
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 12,000,000
FP-08102015. Великолепная современная вилла на берегу озера МаджореВ Стрезе, великолепная со…
3 room townhouse in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 room townhouse
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 330,000
Townhouse in a tourist residence with a swimming pool located 50 meters from the sea. Area …
Villa 5 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms 855 m²
€ 8,000,000
FP-1547. Престижная старинная вилла в СтрезеПрестижная старинная вилла, расположенная в уник…
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath 162 m²
€ 62,900
The ground floor of about 54 square meters consists of a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom …
3 room apartment in Aosta, Italy
3 room apartment
Aosta, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 850,000
PL-PR_A37. Квартира-шале в горах. Валле-д’АостаДобро пожаловать в шале! Впечатляющая недавно…
2 room apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 890,000
GA-V001537. ПРОСТОРНЫЙ ПЕНТХАУС С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В МОНИГА-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасполож…
4 room house in Campiglia Cervo, Italy
4 room house
Campiglia Cervo, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 90,000
An ancient stone residential house with an area of 210 sq.m. on a land plot of 700 sq.m., i…
Villa Villa in Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
250 m²
€ 3,100,000
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
1960s farmhouse on three levels of 100 square meters each. Barn of 70 square meters with a h…
Villa 4 room villa in Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 9,033,517
Luxurious villa located in the heart of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, the…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir