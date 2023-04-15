Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 465,000
LH-1T23. Апартаменты в вилле у моря в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ престижном районе резиде…
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
410 m²
€ 2,300,000
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 175,000
LH-2B17. Продажа апартаментов с ремонтом в центре - у казино Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ само…
Villa 5 room villa
Pianura Vomano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 299,000
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
Villa 5 room villa
Gignese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 650,000
VB-270118-8. Вилла с садом в ДжиньезеОтдельный 3-х уровневый каменный дом с садом, расположе…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
192 m²
€ 730,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
45 m²
€ 235,000
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир от 235,000 за 45квм - в…
Apartment
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 540,904
Beautiful apartments are located in Viarejo, Tuscany. Just 50 metres from the beach and shop…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N816 (R) Property name: Casa Cardi Location: In village Town/City: …
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 350,000
FP-T543. Вилла на холме Стрезы в посёлке ДжиньезеНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Джиньезе, односем…
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 600,000
LH-3Q94. Продажa четырехкомнатной квартиры в Бордгере На первом этаже небольшого уютного дву…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of several buildings, some fully restored, others being restructured A …
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map