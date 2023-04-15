Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Residential properties for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 4,900,000
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
3 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 2,100,000
GA-V000381. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Padenghe sul GardaКонтекст абсолютного пр…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 191,851
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
5 room house
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
70 m²
Price on request
Habitable house in the historic center a few steps from the square Three levels with ground …
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione d Intelvi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 4,600,000
VB-11099. Вилла XVIII века на озере КомоВилла была построена в начале 1700-х годов аристокра…
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
7 Number of rooms
130 m²
Price on request
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
4 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
5 Number of rooms
189 m²
€ 800,000
VB-20072. Элегантные Апартаменты с домиком для гостей в продаже в СтрезаПрестижные апартамен…
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
70 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments (late delivery 2018) Medium size 70 sqm Two bedrooms bathroom living …
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
Villa 5 room villa
Campione d Italia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 3,800,000
VB-CA13. Новые виллы в Кампионе-д'ИталияНовые, красивые виллы в Кампьоне д'Италия с панорамн…
Villa Villa
Verona, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,695,425
Luxurious villa in the most prestigious and panoramic part of Lake Garda is located in Vero…
9 room house
Falerone, Italy
10 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map