  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol

Residential properties for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 4,900,000
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
3 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 2,100,000
GA-V000381. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Padenghe sul GardaКонтекст абсолютного пр…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 191,851
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
5 room housein Terni, Italy
5 room house
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Habitable house in the historic center a few steps from the square Three levels with ground …
Villa 5 room villain Castiglione d Intelvi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione d Intelvi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 4,600,000
VB-11099. Вилла XVIII века на озере КомоВилла была построена в начале 1700-х годов аристокра…
7 room apartmentin Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
7 Number of rooms 130 m²
Price on request
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
4 room apartmentin Carciano, Italy
4 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 189 m²
€ 800,000
VB-20072. Элегантные Апартаменты с домиком для гостей в продаже в СтрезаПрестижные апартамен…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments (late delivery 2018) Medium size 70 sqm Two bedrooms bathroom living …
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
Villa 5 room villain Campione d Italia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Campione d Italia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 3,800,000
VB-CA13. Новые виллы в Кампионе-д'ИталияНовые, красивые виллы в Кампьоне д'Италия с панорамн…
Villa Villain Verona, Italy
Villa Villa
Verona, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,695,425
Luxurious villa in the most prestigious and panoramic part of Lake Garda is located in Vero…
9 room housein Falerone, Italy
9 room house
Falerone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…

