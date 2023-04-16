Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Emilia-Romagna
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Cento
8
Unione Alto Ferrarese
8
Forli-Cesena
2
Cesena
1
Ferrara
1
Misano Adriatico
1
Rimini
1
Unione dei comuni Valle del Savio
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villain Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa
Rimini, Italy
3 m²
€ 660,000
Modern villas are located in the new residence only 10 minutes drive from the Emilia-Romagna…
Villa Villain Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa
Rimini, Italy
61 m²
€ 405,000
Nice apartments located in Rimini, Emilia - Romania. They are located in a new complex near …

Properties features in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir