Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Comunita della Valle di Sole

Residential properties for sale in Dimaro Folgarida, Italy

1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Presson, Italy
1 room apartment
Presson, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…

Properties features in Dimaro Folgarida, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir