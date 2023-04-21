Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 595,000
GH-DV4959. Новые апартаменты в центре ДезенцаноДезенцано дель Гарда, в очень престижном райо…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 431,000
GH-DV4905. Aпартаменты с видом на озеро и бассейномМы предлагаем к продаже большую трехкомна…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 378,000
GH-DV4916. Новые апартаменты с бассейном, недалеко от озераМежду городками Дезенцано и Сирми…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 260,000
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bath 145 m²
€ 449,000
