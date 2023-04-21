Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Desenzano del Garda
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 595,000
GH-DV4959. Новые апартаменты в центре ДезенцаноДезенцано дель Гарда, в очень престижном райо…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 431,000
GH-DV4905. Aпартаменты с видом на озеро и бассейномМы предлагаем к продаже большую трехкомна…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 378,000
GH-DV4916. Новые апартаменты с бассейном, недалеко от озераМежду городками Дезенцано и Сирми…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 260,000
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir