Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy

9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Gavirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gavirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
€ 4,900,000
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ronchiano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Ronchiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
€ 330,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
€ 980,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€ 1,950,000

