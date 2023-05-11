Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Varese
  5. Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy

Laveno-Mombello
3
Luino
3
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€ 1,950,000

Properties features in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir