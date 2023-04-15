Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

Salo
13
8 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 330,000
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 425,000
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
3 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 325,000
GH-LV04091. Новые современные апартаменты в окружении зелениТосколано-Мадерно, в тихом жилом…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 351,000
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04600-7PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВнутри уютной и недавно построен…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…

