Villas for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

Villa 4 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
13 Number of rooms 3 bath 480 m²
€ 2,480,000
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 470,000
A stone's throw from Salò, in a very quite residential area, we propose this Single Villa, i…
Villa Villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
1 311 m²
€ 1,410,000
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
Villa 3 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 750,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, framed by olive groves and vineyards, …
Villa 3 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,850,000
In Roè Volciano, 800 m from Salò, in the verdant hamlet of Volciano, we find this wonderful …
