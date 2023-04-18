Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 room apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 365,000
In Peracque, a mountain hamlet in the municipality of Villanuova sul Clisi, immersed in gree…
2 room apartmentin Roe Volciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 265,000
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…

Properties features in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir