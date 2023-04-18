Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
Residential properties for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
13 Number of rooms
3 bath
480 m²
€ 2,480,000
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
170 m²
€ 470,000
A stone's throw from Salò, in a very quite residential area, we propose this Single Villa, i…
Villa Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
1 311 m²
€ 1,410,000
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
2 room apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 365,000
In Peracque, a mountain hamlet in the municipality of Villanuova sul Clisi, immersed in gree…
Villa 3 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 750,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, framed by olive groves and vineyards, …
Villa 3 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,850,000
In Roè Volciano, 800 m from Salò, in the verdant hamlet of Volciano, we find this wonderful …
2 room apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 265,000
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
Villa 4 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
13 Number of rooms
3 bath
480 m²
€ 2,480,000
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
Properties features in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map