Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 6 roomsin Timoline, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Timoline, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 755,000
New residential complex in Iseo. In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an …
3 room apartmentin Timoline, Italy
3 room apartment
Timoline, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m²
€ 988,000
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX a Clusane di Iseo (Brescia) The residential complex consists of 2 “Exc…

Properties features in Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir