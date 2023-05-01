Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Comunita della Vallagarina
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Nomi, Italy
3 room townhouse
Nomi, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
A spacious townhouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious Adeje zon…

Properties features in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir