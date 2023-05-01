Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
4 room apartment in Rovereto, Italy
4 room apartment
Rovereto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 268,000
This property is situated on the third floor and benefits from a lift. The entrance is secu…
2 room apartment in Fontechel, Italy
2 room apartment
Fontechel, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 129,000
We offer for sale apartment with living room with open kitchen, double bedroom, single bedro…

Properties features in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

