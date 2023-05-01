Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Comunita della Vallagarina

Residential properties for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

Rovereto
1
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
4 room apartment in Rovereto, Italy
4 room apartment
Rovereto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 268,000
This property is situated on the third floor and benefits from a lift. The entrance is secu…
Villa 4 room villa in Porte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porte, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 830,000
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
2 room apartment in Fontechel, Italy
2 room apartment
Fontechel, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 129,000
We offer for sale apartment with living room with open kitchen, double bedroom, single bedro…
Villa 5 room villa in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Lagarina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m²
€ 419,000
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
Villa 3 room villa in Porte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porte, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer for sale a beautiful detached villa in a hilly position in the municipality of Rove…
Villa 9 room villa in Brentonico, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Brentonico, Italy
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 2 100 m²
€ 1,300,000
Interesting large farm located on the Brentonico (TN) plateau, surrounded by extensive groun…
3 room townhouse in Nomi, Italy
3 room townhouse
Nomi, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
A spacious townhouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious Adeje zon…

Properties features in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go