  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro

Residential properties for sale in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

Penthouse 4 roomsin Sant Alessandro, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
1 room apartmentin Riva del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Riva del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 332,000
In the historic centre of Riva del Garda, in a very picturesque street and a few meters from…
Villa 4 room villain Drena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Drena, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 790,000
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…

Properties features in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

