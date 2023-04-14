Villas for sale in Como, Italy

Italy
194 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Valsolda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,700,000
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 970,000
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
Villa 5 room villa
Croce, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
Menaggio..Villa with park and wonderful lake view! The property is located in a dominant po…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,900,000
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,400,000
A few minutes from the lake and the center of Argegno .. Villa Lilla was built about 10 year…
Villa 4 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,150,000
Immersed in the exclusive hilly area overlooking the ancient medieval town of Argegno, locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Montano Lucino, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
320 m²
€ 620,000
A few minutes from Como and Switzerland, in a quiet residential area .. We offer this magnif…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 1,000,000
Boasting far reaching lake views to write home about, this modern 4 bed villa provides the p…
Villa 3 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
380 m²
€ 3,350,000
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
Villa 3 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 780,000
Come back with us into the 1700s in this charming renovated historical property located in a…
Villa 2 room villa
San Siro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 129,000
Located on the central lake near Menaggio, this property offers the perfect blend of authent…
Villa 2 room villa
Domaso, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 360,000
We offer a single house free on three sides, completely rebuilt and finely restored, located…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lemna, Italy
16 Number of rooms
7 bath
500 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa Giusy has an area of 500 square meters distributed over three floors and has 5 bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa
Stazzona, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 400,000
On the first hill, about 4 km from the lake, in the characteristic historic center of the to…
Villa 5 room villa
Stazzona, Italy
30 Number of rooms
6 bath
720 m²
€ 3,950,000
Villa Evelina is a magnificent ancient Villa superbly furnished and enriched by countless wo…
Villa 9 room villa
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
31 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 827 m²
€ 1,900,000
The Residence Villa Paradiso is an eco-friendly holiday home, with Eco Label Certification, …
Villa 3 room villa
Pianello del Lario, Italy
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
€ 1,350,000
In a fantastic position with a panoramic view of the lake, a SINGLE VILLA is under construct…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Campione d Italia, Italy
18 Number of rooms
7 bath
540 m²
€ 7,100,000
The Villa Piazzora was built in an area of Campione d'Italia very private and quiet, easily …
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
Villa 5 room villa
Laglio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,200,000
MV-221122-1. Вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро в ЛальоИдеально расположенный дом с 5 спал…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
868 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-11108. Вилла Розалина в КомоВилла Розалина в Комо на первой линии озера. Вас также может…
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 1,360,000
VB-10082. Живите роскошно! Вилла в элитном комплексе в КомоВзгляните на нечто новое! Вилла в…
Villa 4 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 880,000
VB-10093CB. Вилла с видом в МенаджоОтдельностоящая вилла на озере Комо с панорамным видом. Р…
Villa 4 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 680,000
VB-10097. Вилла на холмах МенаджоВилла расположена в тихом месте с удобным доступом к инфрас…
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 5,500,000
VB-10096. Историческая вилла в ЧерноббьоВ нескольких метрах от входа виллы d`Este расположил…
