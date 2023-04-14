Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Como, Italy

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room townhousein Tremezzina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 600,000
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 580,000
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …

