5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
7 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
The villa is close to the center of Como, in a prestigious residential area, with the conven…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
€ 720,000
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
890 m²
€ 3,500,000
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath
453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Properties features in Como, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
