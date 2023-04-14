Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Como, Italy

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 10 roomsin Porlezza, Italy
Penthouse 10 rooms
Porlezza, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 136 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse + Two-room apartment in the town center of Porlezza with exposure on four sides, a…

Properties features in Como, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir