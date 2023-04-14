Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Houses for sale in Como, Italy

Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
3 room housein Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Housein Lombardy, Italy
House
Lombardy, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,400,000
The beautiful house with delightful views is located a short drive from Lake Como in Brunate…
Villa 4 room villain Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,500,000
The elegant villa is located in Menaggio, Lombardy, on one of Italy's most beautiful lakes, …

Properties features in Como, Italy

