Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Civitanova Marche

Residential properties for sale in Civitanova Marche, Italy

8 properties total found
Housein Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
900 m²
Price on request
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
11 Number of rooms 345 m²
Price on request
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Villa 5 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
6 Number of rooms 10 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
4 room apartmentin Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments with lift and independent entrance two types: A) 45 sq m with living …
2 room housein Civitanova Marche, Italy
2 room house
Civitanova Marche, Italy
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
Price on request
Property to retrieve located in the city center Option of two levels (H = 4.0 m more roof h …
5 room apartmentin Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 Number of rooms 77 m²
Price on request
Apartment H = 2.15 meters consisting of living room bath room blind entrance Direct access t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir