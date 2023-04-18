Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Pescara
  5. Citta Sant Angelo

Residential properties for sale in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 195,000
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
3 room apartmentin Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 215,000
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
2 room apartmentin Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 174,000
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
1 room apartmentin Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 90,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
