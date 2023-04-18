Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Abruzzo
Chieti
Houses
Houses for sale in Chieti, Italy
Francavilla al Mare
1
House
Clear all
5 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
6 000 m²
Price on request
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present
Villa Villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
430 m²
€ 180,000
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
Villa 3 room villa
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,700,000
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
Villa 3 room villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 220,000
IT-060718-4. Продается вилла на озере di Bomba с большим участком землиABRUZZO COLLEDE…
Villa 5 room villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
617 m²
€ 100,000
ARH-060718-5. Дом с садом в средневековом городе с видом на горы и озероЦена снижена до 100 …
