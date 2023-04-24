Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Centro Valle Intelvi

Residential properties for sale in Centro Valle Intelvi, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione d Intelvi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione d Intelvi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 4,600,000
VB-11099. Вилла XVIII века на озере КомоВилла была построена в начале 1700-х годов аристокра…
Villa 5 room villa in San Fedele Intelvi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Fedele Intelvi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VilVanin. Роскошная вилла с видом на горную долинуВилла расположена на 4х уровнях. Цокол…

Properties features in Centro Valle Intelvi, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir