Residential properties for sale in Cento, Italy

8 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 320,000
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 520,000
Semi-detached Villa in Cento The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Cento.&nbs…
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 350,000
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 420,000
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento of 180 s…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa in the countryside in Cento The property Villa in the countryside in Cento. …
Villa 4 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 161 m²
€ 320,000
Four-family villa in Renazzo The property Four-family villa in Class A of 161 sqm with…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 400,000
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento, of 164 …
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 370,000
Semi-detached house in Renazzo The property Semi-detached house in CLASS A in Renazzo.…
