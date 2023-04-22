Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Catania, Italy

5 properties total found
9 room house in Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
9 room house
Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
25 bath 700 m²
€ 1,250,000
Ancient 19th century villa at the foot of Etna volcano in Sicilian style with pool and amazi…
House in Catania, Italy
House
Catania, Italy
3 m²
€ 140,000
The nice house is close to the major city of Catania, Sicily. Catania is located between the…
House in Catania, Italy
House
Catania, Italy
3 m²
€ 250,000
The beautiful three-storey house is located near Catania, Sicily. The villa offers stunning …
4 room house in Catania, Italy
4 room house
Catania, Italy
410 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful house is located on a hill in the prestigious district of Catania, Sicily Vil…
4 room house in Catania, Italy
4 room house
Catania, Italy
170 m²
€ 650,000
The beautiful two-storey house is located near Catania, in the resort town, Sicily. The sand…

