Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Molise
  4. Campobasso
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Campobasso, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villain Duronia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Duronia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 139,000
A rather unique house located in a spacious, bright and traffic free landlot totalling aroun…

Properties features in Campobasso, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir