Houses for sale in Campania, Italy

Villa 5 room villa in Fontana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fontana, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
AI-D10. Изумительная вилла на острове Искья с восхитительным видомИзумительная вилла в Форио…
Villa 2 room villa in Anacapri, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Anacapri, Italy
2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,550,000
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…
Villa Villa in Positano, Italy
Villa Villa
Positano, Italy
8 m²
€ 10,000,000
Chic villa located in Positano, Campania Villa - spacious living room, bright dining room, …
Villa Villa in Positano, Italy
Villa Villa
Positano, Italy
6 m²
€ 10,000,000
Luxury villa located in Positano, Campania The house has - 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, livi…
Villa Villa in Positano, Italy
Villa Villa
Positano, Italy
8 m²
€ 7,000,000
Beautiful villa located in Positano, Campania Villa - 8 bedrooms with bathrooms, kitchen, l…
5 room house in Naples, Italy
5 room house
Naples, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
The beautiful house is located on Lake Maggiore, Piedmont. The villa is located in one of th…
3 room house in Naples, Italy
3 room house
Naples, Italy
200 m²
€ 850,000
The beautiful house is located in Leza, Piedmont. Only 350 m to Lake Maggiore, also near the…
6 room house in Naples, Italy
6 room house
Naples, Italy
500 m²
€ 850,000
The house on 2 family is located in the city of Lesa, Piedmont. The house is located on the …
Villa 3 room villa in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Naples, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,600,000
A modern villa overlooking the lake is located in the place of Massino Visconti, Lake Maggio…
Villa 4 room villa in Positano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Positano, Italy
150 m²
€ 1,500,000
The beautiful villa is located on the island of Iskya, Campania. The house has stunning view…
Villa 3 room villa in Naples, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Naples, Italy
200 m²
€ 850,000
The new villa is located 350 metres from Lake Maggiore, in the town of Leza, Piedmont The a…

