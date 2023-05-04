Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Camerino
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Camerino, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir