Seaview Villas for Sale in Calabria, Italy

12 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Ricadi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 3 room villa in Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 5 room villa in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 5 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 430,000
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Drapia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Drapia, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
Villa 2 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€ 170,000
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€ 350,000
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 220,000
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
Villa 2 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
Villa 2 room villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…

