Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Calabria, Italy

14 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Ricadi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
€ 700,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 3 room villa in Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€ 320,000
Share with Friends
Villa 5 room villa in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
3 room townhouse in Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Drapia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Drapia, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
Villa 5 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 430,000
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
Villa 2 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€ 170,000
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 220,000
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€ 350,000
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
Villa 2 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
Villa 2 room villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…
5 room house in Soverato, Italy
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …

Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir