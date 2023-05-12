Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Calabria, Italy

8 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 4 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 3 room villa in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 201,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
Villa 3 room villa in Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 2 room villa in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
Villa 2 room villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…
5 room house in Soverato, Italy
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …

