Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Calabria, Italy
14 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
11
5
520 m²
€ 700,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
4
3
262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
3
2
171 m²
€ 320,000
Share with Friends
Villa 5 room villa
Staletti, Italy
5
7
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
3
2
90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3
2
100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 5 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
5
3
200 m²
€ 430,000
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Drapia, Italy
7
3
450 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
Villa 2 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2
2
82 m²
€ 170,000
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3
80 m²
€ 220,000
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3
3
115 m²
€ 350,000
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
2
2
75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
2
2
68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
5
4
350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
